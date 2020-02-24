Gwendolyn Rutten not to be a candidate for another term as leader of the Flemish liberals

In the video she said “Staying sat on the same chair twice is long enough. It is time to pass on the baton”. Ms Rutten added that she is looking forward to becoming a simple party activist again.

Meanwhile, the battle to succeed her is hotting up. Four candidates are standing for the party leadership. They are the Mayor of Ostend (West Flanders) and former Minister Bart Tommelein, the member of the Flemish Parliament and former Brussels City Alderman Els Ampe, the Federal MP and Merelbeke (East Flanders) Alderman Egbert Lachaert and Stefaan Nuytten from Koksijde in West Flanders. Which of them will become leader will be known before the end of next month.