Police discover synthetic drugs lab in Tongeren
The police and the Judicial Authorities in the Limburg town of Tongeren have discovered a laboratory that was being used to produce synthetic drugs. The discovery was made on Sunday at a property in the Bergerstraat. No one has yet been arrested. An investigation has been started and is still on-going.
The laboratory was housed in a building that is quite isolated. It is not far from the local hospital. Initial indications point to it being capable of producing large quantities of synthetic drugs. The building in which the lab was discovered had been empty for many years.
The Civil Protection Agency sent a number of trucks to the building to carry enable its officers to take away the remains of the dismantled laboratory and remove to chemical waste from the production of synthetic drugs.