Equal Opportunities Centre receives 25 complaints about Aalst Carnival

The centre is in consultation with the police and the Judicial Authorities to decide whether legal action will be taken.

Half of the complaints received thus far came in before the carnival had even taken place. The rest were received on Monday and Tuesday morning.

Aalst is not the only carnival about which Unia receives complaints. There are also complaints about the carnival in Malmedy (Liège province) where some participants ‘black up’. The Ducasse, a traditional festival in the Hainaut town of Ath is also the subject of complaints for the same reason.