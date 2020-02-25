Lions beat Denmark in second European Championship qualifier
After an excellent performance in their first European Championships Qualifying match against Lithuanian, Belgium’s national men’s basketball team, the Belgian Lions enjoyed another victory on Monday evening. This time the Lions beat Denmark 72-88.
In the first quarter the Belgians were clearly superior. However, the Danes held out for some time at 13-12. However, the Lions pulled away, finishing the quarter 18-28 ahead.
The second quarter saw the Belgians come out 21-28 on top. The third quarter too saw the Belgians in control. Jonathan Tabu scored 22 of Belgium’s 23 points. The quarter ended 13-23 in the Belgian Lions’ favour.
Belgium went into the fourth quarter with a 26 point advantage. This was reduced to 16 points with the Danes winning the fourth quarter by 20 points to 10.
The game ended 72-88 to Belgium. Belgium lead qualifying group C. The Belgian Lions next qualifying game is on 26 November against the Czech Republic.