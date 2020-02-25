Lions beat Denmark in second European Championship qualifier

In the first quarter the Belgians were clearly superior. However, the Danes held out for some time at 13-12. However, the Lions pulled away, finishing the quarter 18-28 ahead.

The second quarter saw the Belgians come out 21-28 on top. The third quarter too saw the Belgians in control. Jonathan Tabu scored 22 of Belgium’s 23 points. The quarter ended 13-23 in the Belgian Lions’ favour.

Belgium went into the fourth quarter with a 26 point advantage. This was reduced to 16 points with the Danes winning the fourth quarter by 20 points to 10.

The game ended 72-88 to Belgium. Belgium lead qualifying group C. The Belgian Lions next qualifying game is on 26 November against the Czech Republic.