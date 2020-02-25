Rail company changes names of its special and multi-journey tickets

The special excursion ticket that combines rail travel with the entrance fees to an exhibition, fair or attraction will change its name from B-Dagtrip to Discovery Combi. Meanwhile, the supplement payable on rail journeys to and from Brussels Airport Zaventem Station will no longer be known as Diablo, but will be called Supplement Brussels Airport.

All multi journey tickets will all have the prefix Multi. For example, the Rail Pass that offers 10 single journeys between two stations anywhere in Belgium will become the Standard Multi. The 10 journey ticket for those under the age of 26 will no longer be known as the Go Pass but will become the Youth Multi. The multi journey ticket between stations within about a 20km radius is set to change its name from Key Card to Local Multi. The Campus ticket for students will change its name to Student Multi.

The single journey Go Pass 1 (for those under 26) will become the Youth Ticket. The Go Unlimited that offers unlimited travel all over Belgium for a week or a month during the school summer holidays for those under 26 will become the Youth Holidays tickets.