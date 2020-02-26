19-year-old shot dead on Roeselare street

Local residents were shook up by lots of noise on the street yesterday evening. One man ended up on the ground, but when the emergency services rushed to the scene and attempted to reanimate him it became clear all help had come too late. Police and prosecutors are investigating the incident involving a 19-year-old Azerbaijani from Menen (West Flanders). Police led several people away for questioning. It’s unclear how the young man died. An examining magistrate has been appointed and a post-mortem is being carried out. The judge examined the scene of the incident, though any motive for the killing remains unclear.