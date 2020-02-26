Discover Ghent's industrial past at the Museum of Industry

Ghent's Museum of Industry MIAT is located in an old five storey cotton spinning mill on the outskirts of the city centre. The Desmet-Guequier Mill was operational until 1975 and today presents three aspects of the city's industrial past: how machines impacted on the lives of working people as well as a look at Ghent's printing and textile industries.

The permanent exhibition on the top floor is the top attraction at the Museum of Industry. It focuses in on textile production in Flanders and the city of Ghent from 1650 until the present day and looks at the role machines played in the industry and how this impacted on workers.

This presentation includes a number of notable exhibits including a Spinning Mule or Mule Jenny, a version of the machine that Ghent businessman Lieven Bauwens smuggled out of England towards the end of the 18th century in order to establish the first mechanised textile industry on the continent of Europe. Other exhibits include a Selfactor (photo below). This is the successor of the Mule Jenny, a self-acting spinning mule. The specimen on show here was produced around 1906 by Taylor, Lang & Co Ltd and was operational some one hundred years ago. It's a fully automated spinning machine that uses far more bobbins than the Mule Jenny. It was featured in Stijn Coninx' landmark 1992 movie 'Daens', depicting the role the Roman Catholic priest Father Daens played in the emancipation of Flemish industrial workers. Company bosses always wanted the Selfactor to run at full capacity to make top profits and that meant children had to run underneath it to pick up the cotton fluff.