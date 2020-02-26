Man held after Somali asylum seeker is run down

The 21-year-old Somali asylum seeker was run down by a car on Saturday as she was heading for the asylum centre in Heusden-Zolder.

A Somali man is now suspected of intentional grievous bodily harm resulting in death.

Media reports speak of a row between the two but at the minute prosecutors can only say that the two were known to each other. Prosecutors initially thought this was a hit&run, but CCTV footage and the post-mortem revealed that the woman’s death may not have been an accident.