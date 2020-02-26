Man held after Somali asylum seeker is run down
There are suspicions that the asylum seeker who was killed in a road accident at the weekend may have been run down by a Somali national who knew her. Limburg prosecutors have detained a suspect who was initially being interviewed as a witness. The suspect is a Somali national who knew the victim.
The 21-year-old Somali asylum seeker was run down by a car on Saturday as she was heading for the asylum centre in Heusden-Zolder.
A Somali man is now suspected of intentional grievous bodily harm resulting in death.
Media reports speak of a row between the two but at the minute prosecutors can only say that the two were known to each other. Prosecutors initially thought this was a hit&run, but CCTV footage and the post-mortem revealed that the woman’s death may not have been an accident.