Snowy start to the rush hour

For many parts this is the first snow of the season. “Flemish Brabant, Antwerp and Limburg are the provinces most badly affected” says VRT weatherman Frank Deboosere.

The Flemish Roads Agency has not got the gritters out. “We do not expect big problems” says Veva Daniels. “Motorists should beware of slippery conditions caused by excess water coming from melting snow. We will monitor the situation hour by hour.”

There do not seem to have been any big problems during the morning rush hour. Drivers are urged to keep more distance. There have been tailbacks on the E314 between Lummen and Brussels.

More snow is anticipated in coming days. Black ice may occur too. More rain is expected too and that could start off as snow.