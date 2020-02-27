2% pay increase for many workers

Benefits and pensions rise by 2% in March. Public sector wages go up by a similar amount in April. Workers in health care professions too can expect a rise. The index rises were triggered a month earlier than expected. August 2018 was the last time that benefits and wages were topped up by 2%. Belgium’s unique index system ensures that the value of benefits and public sector wages keeps steep with price rises by taking account of inflation. The index rise is triggered every time a basket of products and services rises by 2%.

In January inflation stood at 1.41%. It’s above all alcohol, flowers and plants that became more expensive. Fuel became cheaper.