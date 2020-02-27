Woman dies after bottle of red wine is adulterated

A 41-year-old woman died in a Sint-Niklaas hospital after being brought into the A&E five days earlier. The death was suspicious and detectives launched an investigation. Tests revealed that the woman had a fatal level of the drugs MDMA and MDA in her blood. The investigation was unable to find any evidence the woman was a drug user.

It transpired that the day before her hospitalisation the woman had taken a sip of red and had proceeded to throw away the entire content of the bottle because it had a “nasty taste”. Shortly afterwards the woman became poorly and lost consciousness.

The bottle was a "RED Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon 2016" of the Black & Bianco brand. The original has a black cork, but the woman’s bottle displayed a brown one. Detectives believe the wine had been adulterated and that drugs were added.