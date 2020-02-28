15 Belgians to be allowed to return home from COVID-19 quarantine hotel on Tenerife.

The Belgian Foreign Ministry says that those being allowed to leave the hotel all arrived there after 24 February and show no symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. The Foreign Ministry will look together with the Spanish authorities into how the 15 Belgians can best leave the building.

The lion’s share of the Belgians currently in quarantine travelled to Tenerife with the tour operator TUI.

TUI’s spokesman told journalists that they don’t necessarily want to return to Belgium.

"They possibly would like to go and enjoy themselves for a few days at another hotel”.

In any case they won’t be able to return home today. Although they was a TUI flight on Friday morning it would require a lot of administrative red tape to get those released from quarantine onto it. They would for example need a fit to fly certificate.

Meanwhile, the tourists that arrived at the hotel with the tour operator Sunweb will remain in quarantine until 10 March.