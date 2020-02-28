Brussels Airlines scraps 30% of its flights to Northern Italy
COVID-19 is having an impact on passenger numbers on flights to and from destinations in the north of Italy. As a result of this the largest airline at Zaventem airport near Brussels has announced that during the next two weeks 30% of its flights to the region are to be cancelled. The airline has also said that it is looking into whether or not it can temporarily lay of some of its staff for economic reasons caused by the current situation. It has also halted the recruitment of new staff.
The airline hopes that the measures will help it limit the losses it suffers as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Passenger numbers on flights to Italy have been especially badly hit as a result of the COVID-19 infections in the north of the country. More than 500 people have become infected in Italy and the number continues to rise.
Brussels Airlines has decided to cancel a number of its flights to Milan Linate, Milan Malpensa, Rome, Venice and Bologna. A total of 30% of all flights to these destinations that had been planned for the next two weeks have been scrapped.
Passengers whose flights have been cancelled will be offered seats on alternative flights or will be given their money back if they no longer wish to travel.