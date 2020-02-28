Brussels Airlines scraps 30% of its flights to Northern Italy

The airline hopes that the measures will help it limit the losses it suffers as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Passenger numbers on flights to Italy have been especially badly hit as a result of the COVID-19 infections in the north of the country. More than 500 people have become infected in Italy and the number continues to rise.

Brussels Airlines has decided to cancel a number of its flights to Milan Linate, Milan Malpensa, Rome, Venice and Bologna. A total of 30% of all flights to these destinations that had been planned for the next two weeks have been scrapped.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled will be offered seats on alternative flights or will be given their money back if they no longer wish to travel.