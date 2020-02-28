Supermarket chain hit by IT network issues
The Halle (Flemish Brabant) based retailer Colruyt is experiencing issues with its IT network. While those shopping in its Colruyt supermarkets will not be affected by the IT problems, the situation is very different for those wishing to use the company’s online order and collect service Collect&Go. Colruyt’s DATS filling stations have also been hit as a result of the IT problems. All Colruyt supermarkets are open for business as usual.
Colruyt”s Hanne Poppe told journalists that “We are currently experiencing a general network breakdown at the Colruyt Group. The cause is internal and came about as a result of modifications to the system that were carried out last night”.
"The commercial IT systems are working, the group’s shops are open and accessible and customers can come and shop. But there is currently an impact on the Collect&Go applications”, Ms Poppe added.