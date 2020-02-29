First Belgians return home from Tenerife COVID-19 quarantine hotel

On Thursday evening 15 Belgians that were being held in quarantine at the Costa Adeje Palace Hotel in Tenerife were told that they could leave. All 15 only arrived in Tenerife on Monday and had not had any contact with the Italians that were infected with the COVID-19 virus.

10 of them that are customers of the tour operator TUI arrived at Zaventem airport, near Brussels at 3:30pm on Friday. The media had not be told of their arrival until they had left the airport. The other 5 Belgians are still in Tenerife. The Foreign Ministry is consulting them to see if they want to end their holiday early.

The tour operator TUI’s spokesman Piet Demeyere told VRT News that "We tried are best to get these people back from Tenerife. They have left Tenerife via the backdoor and are now back home in Belgium where they are now recovering from the past week’s events”.

Aaron Bronckaers from Gingelom in Limburg Province, his girlfriend Imke and their 5-month-old son Aster were among those that returned on Friday afternoon. Just before leaving Tenerife he told VRT News "At 8am this morning they brought ten of us from the hotel to the airport. Everyone is relieved that we are able to leave”.

"TUI has done everything to look after us, but above all we are happy that it is over even though are holiday is over earlier than planned”.