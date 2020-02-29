Jasper Stuyven wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad race
The Fleming Jasper Styuven has won the opening race of the Flemish Spring Classic race of 2020. The 27-year-old from Leuven in Flemish Brabant was first across the finishing line at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. He came in just ahead of another Fleming Yves Lampaert completing the 200 kilometre course from Ghent to Ninove (both East Flanders in 5 hours, 0 minutes and 53 seconds.
Jasper Stuyven and Yves Lampaert stormed ahead to the finish in what was the 75th Omloop. Time Declercq, Oliver Naesen and Philippe Gilbert were other Belgian riders that finished in the top ten.