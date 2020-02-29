Jasper Stuyven wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad race

The Fleming Jasper Styuven has won the opening race of the Flemish Spring Classic race of 2020. The 27-year-old from Leuven in Flemish Brabant was first across the finishing line at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. He came in just ahead of another Fleming Yves Lampaert completing the 200 kilometre course from Ghent to Ninove (both East Flanders in 5 hours, 0 minutes and 53 seconds.