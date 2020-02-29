KV Mechelen a step closer to Play-off I

Despite having a truckload of chances KV Mechelen’s opening goal didn’t come until the 79 minute. It was Rob Schoofs that did the honours, allowing Malinwa to take a well-earned lead. Spurred on by this Dante Vanzeir made it 0-2 just three minutes later. What could stop the visitors from taking all three points now?

An own goal by Sint-Truiden’s Rocky Bushiri in the 4th minute of stoppage time made for a final score of 0-3 to KV Mechelen. KV Mechelen are now 6th with 41 points from 28 games. If they are still 6th after the final game of the season on the evening of Sunday 15 March they will join the country’s best teams in Play-off I. Sint-Truiden are 12th with 32 points.