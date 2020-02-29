Storm Jorge: Code Yellow weather warning in force from 12 noon on Saturday
For the third weekend in succession our region is set to be battered by a winter storm. The Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) has issued a Code Yellow weather warning for high winds. The warning comes into effect from 12 noon on Saturday.
From then a cold front will move across the country from east to west bringing with it gusts of wind of between 70 and 90 km/h. Locally wind speeds could even exceed this during showers of rain.
Code Yellow means there could be localised hindrance and/or damage and that traffic could be disrupted. The Code Yellow warning will remain in force until 10pm on Saturday evening.