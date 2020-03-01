Bashir Abdi breaks his own Belgian record and comes second in the Tokyo marathon
The Ghent athlete Bashir Abdi has put in an excellent performance at the Tokyo marathon. The 31-year-old Somili-born runner not only broke his own Belgian record, but also came in second at the race with a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes and 49 seconds. This was the second best time ever by a European marathon runner.
Bashir Abdi’s previous Belgian record of 2 hours, 6 minutes and 14 seconds was set at al last October’s Chicago marathon. He had already qualified for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.
The Tokyo marathon was won by the Ethiopian runner Birhanu Legese with a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes and 15 seconds. Another Ethiopian Sisay Lemma came in third with a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes and 51 seconds.