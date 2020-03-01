Denmark’s Asgreen victorious in Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne

Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) beat Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) to second place.

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) settled for fourth place. Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), who won yesterday’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, was the only Belgian in the top five.

Earlier in the race, the main breakaway consisted of Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Norwegian Development Team), Roy Jans (Alpecin-Fenix), Hugo Houle (Astana) and Boris Vallee (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles).

Asgreen was the first from the peloton to make his way across to the leaders, with 30km left to race. Only Jans and Vallee could hold his wheel.

The trio remained together until Asgreen piled on the pressure, which resulted in Jans losing contact. Asgreen also proved too strong for his only remaining breakaway companion, Vallee, ultimately crossing the line first.