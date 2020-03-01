Late Rits goal sees Club Brugge take all three points

The match started badly for the reigning champions KRC Genk. 18-year-old found the back on the net for Club Brugge from a Mata pass. However, Club’s joy was shorted-lived. Sobol blindly passed the ball back leaving the way open for Ito to beat Mignolet and it was 1-1.

A little later only the post prevented Club Brugge from taking the lead again. Twelve minutes from time the visitors had another excellent chance to take the lead. However, Rits’ shot was blocked by Didillon. Club Brugge seemed to be heading for their fourth successive away draw in the league. Then in the 89th minute Rits headed homes from an Okereke pass and it was 1-2 to Club.

The result leaves Club Brugge with 67 points from 28 games. They are top of the league with 12 points more than AA Gent who play on Sunday evening.

KRC Genk are now 7th with 41 points. This is two points less than 6th-placed KV Mechelen and one point more than 8th-placed RSC Anderlecht. With two games left the race for the last Play-off I place is set to go to the wire.