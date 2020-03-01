Nafi Thiam sets new Belgian record at the French Athletics Championships
Nafi Thiam has set a new Belgian women’s long jump record at the French Athletics Championship in the northern town of Liévin. The 25-year-old Namur-born athlete and Olympic heptathlon champion broke the record no fewer than three times jumping 6.63m in her first jump, 6.66m in her second jump and 6.79m in her third jump.
The Belgian record holder was Hanne Maudens, who jumped 6.53 metres in 2019.
Nafi Thiam’s best jump in Liévin (6.97m) puts her fourth on the world ranking for 2020 so far.