Second Belgian COVID-19 patient is in isolation at Antwerp University Hospital

She had returned to Belgium on 26 February after having spent time in a part of France where a number of COVID-19 infections had been recorded. She became uneasy when she started to get a temperature and a sore throat. The woman went to Antwerp University Hospitals where tests were carried out. The first test proved positive and a second test was carried out by the Leuven University virus expert Marc Van Ranst.

At 4am on Sunday morning it was confirmed that the woman had contracted the virus. Her condition is reported not to be serious. She has a slight temperature and a sore throat.

An investigation is ongoing to try and locate and test all the people the woman has come into contact with since her return from France.

The authorities expect that more case of infection will emerge in the coming days.