Second COVID-19 infection in Belgium
Belgium now has its second COVID-19 infection. Almost a month after a man that had returned to Belgium from China tested positive, a second person in Belgium has tested positive for the virus. The news was reported by the Federal Health Minister Maggie De Block (Flemish liberal). The patient is reported to currently have only mild symptoms and is in generally good health.
The Minister will give more information at press conference held on Sunday morning.
Also at the press conference will be the Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke and a number of experts including the Chairman of the Scientific Health Committee on the corona virus Dr Steven Van Gucht, the head of Leuven University’s virus testing unit Dr Marc Van Ranst and the doctor in charge of the specialist COVID-19 unit at Antwerp University hospital.
