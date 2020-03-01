Spanish tourist and Luxembourg man that flew into Charleroi Airport infected with COVID-19

Charleroi airport has implemented phase three of its”epidemiological health plan”. Currently an investigation is ongoing to locate all those that the man came into close contact with. The airport is also in contact with the authorities in Luxembourg to “quickly map the route taken by and the possible contacts made by the passenger in question”.

The man and his family have been put into isolation at a hospital in Luxembourg. The man’s close family have displayed no symptoms of COVID-19 infection thus far. Other family members have been placed in quarantine as a precautionary measure.

The airport has also opened a crisis centre and has convened a vigilance commission. The commission will find out where the man has been in the airport in order to “define areas that might have been infected and to treat them”. Airport staff and passengers using the airport will be kept informed about the situation.