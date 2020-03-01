Victory for RSC Anderlecht, but will it be enough?
Four of this weekend’s eight Belgian First Division games were played on Saturday evening. In the 6pm kick-off RSC Anderlecht kept their Play-off I dreams alive (mathematically at least) with a 0-3 away win at Waasland-Beveren. The result leaves Waasland-Beveren bottom with just two games left.
The relegation battle with be a three-horse race as KV Oostende suffered another defeat. This time the Coast Boys lost 3-1 away against Royal Antwerp FC. Antwerp are now certain of participation in Play-off I. A 2-1 home win against Excel Mouscron means that KAS Eupen are now mathematically certain of spending another season in the top flight.
The derby between Zulte Waregem and KV Kortrijk ended in a 2-2 draw.