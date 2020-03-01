Victory for RSC Anderlecht, but will it be enough?

The relegation battle with be a three-horse race as KV Oostende suffered another defeat. This time the Coast Boys lost 3-1 away against Royal Antwerp FC. Antwerp are now certain of participation in Play-off I. A 2-1 home win against Excel Mouscron means that KAS Eupen are now mathematically certain of spending another season in the top flight.

The derby between Zulte Waregem and KV Kortrijk ended in a 2-2 draw.