“Non-urgent” mail only delivered twice a week

Postal workers will henceforth make two weekly rounds with non-urgent letters: one at the beginning and a second towards the end of the working week to deliver your non-urgent letters.

The measure will also affect the delivery of supermarket leaflets that will only be delivered twice a week too.

Bpost argues that it’s having to change its working practices because so few people are sending letters. Spokeswoman Barbara Van Speybroeck: “This is the reason why we will be grouping non-urgent letters in two weekly rounds.”

Posties will still make their daily rounds, but only to deliver letters sent with a prior stamp, parcels and newspapers.