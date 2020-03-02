European schools bar pupils and staff returning from risk areas

The school says that pupils who travelled to areas where there has been a COVID-19 outbreak and risk of infection is great may only be allowed back to school after a fortnight on condition they and their relatives don’t display any symptoms.

Staff have been told not to travel to such areas and if this has happened should stay away from work for a fortnight. The European schools list China, Hong Kong, Macau and parts of Italy that have been isolated.

There are four European schools in Brussels: Brussels I in Ukkel, Brussels II in Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe, Brussels III in Elsene and Brussels IV in Laken.