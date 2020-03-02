Man kicks his male partner to death in Ingelmunster
More details have emerged about the death of a 53-year-old man from Ingelmunster (West Flanders) on Thursday night. His 43-year-old partner has confessed to his killing.
The slaying happened after the couple spent the night out on the tiles. The two men had a row and the younger of the two kicked his partner until he was dead. Neighbours were alerted by the noise. Earlier in the evening the couple had also rowed.
The killer first denied all involvement even calling the emergency services, but later he decided to confess.