People returning from risk areas banned from public buildings in Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe
The Mayor of Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe in Brussels, Olivier Maingain (DéFI), has decided that people who have been on holiday is areas where there is a COVID-19 outbreak may not enter public buildings including the town hall and the cultural centre for two weeks.
Schools, crèches, nursing homes and sports centres are all affected. A city official is now guarding the town hall and is stopping visitors.
Health minister Maggie De Block says the measure is excessive: “The mayor should have consulted other burgomasters. Telling people they can’t go to school or to their work is excessive. Not everybody will tell the truth either.”
Some locals support the mayor’s decision. “You can’t be strict enough” said a baker’s assistant.