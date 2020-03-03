13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Belgium

All new patients are fresh back from Italy. Symptoms include a temperature, the sniffs and coughing. The new cases are evenly balanced across the regions: two in Flanders, two in Wallonia and only one in Brussels. All patients are receiving the necessary care in a safe environment. All patients are being cared for by doctors involved in combatting infections in their respective region. People who have been in contact with the patients are being traced.

On Monday, the first day after the half-term break, six new cases were reported. One person evacuated from Wuhan in China also came down with the disease with only one infection reported on Sunday.

COVID-19 stands for corona virus infectious disease 19.