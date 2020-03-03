COVID-19: Antwerp University Hospital: “Contact your GP first”
Antwerp University Hospital has taken the unusual step of stressing to the general public that it isn’t the only place in Flanders where you can be tested for COVID-19. All test opportunities till Wednesday are now fully booked.
In recent days there has been a surge of people wanting to get tested for COVID-19. Antwerp University is considering how capacity can be increased.
The hospital emphasizes that there are other locations where you can get tested. “People who are worried do well to contact their GP first. He can judge whether you need to be tested or not” says the hospital’s Evita Bonné. “Tests can be carried out in all hospitals.”