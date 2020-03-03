Ostend Science Park to boost blue economy

Companies involved in wind energy, tourism, hydrogen production and other forms of research are all welcome. The park is located in the Ostend rear port and covers 16 hectares. The site already houses Bluebridge (formerly GreenBridge), a research facility belonging to Ghent University. The university plans to significantly expand its research facilities at the science park.

Prof Carl Devos: “We are linking up SMEs to our research. In this way businesses get an opportunity to develop new products and services linked to the maritime or blue economy at this site”.

The park involves an investment of 5 million euros. EBO, an Ieper-based company active in infrastructure management, is the first company to be based here. In time some 100 people will be employed at the park.

Dirk Declerck of the Port of Ostend told VRT News: “Our priority is to expand employment in the port.”