Belgium to take on England in the Nations’ League

Possibly the most difficult opponent will be England. Belgium beat the English twice at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The Red Devils won 0-1 in the group stage and 2-0 in the play-off match for third place.

As well as playing them twice in the Nations’ League, Belgium will also take on Denmark in their second group stage match at this summer’s European Championships on 18 June.

Last time around Belgium beat Iceland twice: 0-3 away and 2-0 at home.