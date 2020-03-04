TUI says quarantine tourists will “probably be allowed to return home on Thursday”

TUI’s Head of External Relations Piet Demeyere told journalists that "The TUI team on Tenerife is in close contact with the tourists to arrange their return to Belgium.

He added that the return flight and any extra days that the tourists might have spent at the hotel will not be charge. Moreover, the tourists will receive a pro rata refund for the days that they have spent in quarantine.

TUI still has a hundred Belgian holidaymakers in quarantine at the hotel. Last Friday 10 of its holidaymakers that were staying in the hotel were allowed to return to home.

The tour operators Sunweb and Corendon have seven and six Belgian tourists currently in quarantine at the hotel. However, both tour operators say that they have not received any word from the Spanish authorities as to whether their customers can return home.