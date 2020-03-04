Visit ‘Zoo’ in Molenbeek

Curator Raphaël Cruyt: “Anthropomorphism – granting animals human characteristics or the opposite - has been around virtually since the beginning of time. People are so used to it that it doesn’t need to be explained. Everybody knows the lion is king and the ant is the working class hero. As early as the beginning of the 20th century this technique already started to be used in the mass media.”

“At ‘Zoo’ we’ve brought a dozen artists together from different backgrounds. Often they have a foot in two worlds. They are artists, but also writers, tattoo or graffiti artists. Most of the works have been created especially for this exhibition. Some are on the museum walls and will disappear, when the exhibition is at an end.”

“This is a visit to a zoo. The animals we see have been given human characteristics. We are looking at humans or rather at ourselves.”