COVID-19: demand for flights nosedives at Brussels Airlines
Belgian flag carrier Brussels Airlines is slashing its flight schedule by 23% this month. The company says COVID-19 means demand is too low to warrant its present schedule. The changes affect the period between 8 and 28 March.
Flights to Italy had already been cut by 30%. On an average day an extra 20 flights are now being scrapped.
Brussels Airlines plans to contact passengers booked on flights that are being axed. Passengers can rebook or get a refund. The airline will ensure that any staff that are laid off can sign on temporarily.