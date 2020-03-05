Flemish Brabant

COVID-19: demand for flights nosedives at Brussels Airlines

Belgian flag carrier Brussels Airlines is slashing its flight schedule by 23% this month.  The company says COVID-19 means demand is too low to warrant its present schedule.  The changes affect the period between 8 and 28 March.

Colin Clapson

Flights to Italy had already been cut by 30%.  On an average day an extra 20 flights are now being scrapped.

Brussels Airlines plans to contact passengers booked on flights that are being axed.  Passengers can rebook or get a refund.  The airline will ensure that any staff that are laid off can sign on temporarily.

