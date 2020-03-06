59 new COVID-19 infections, including the first that is unconnected to northern Italy

Of the 59 new cases of COVID-19 infection that have been reported over the past 24 hours 65 live in Flanders, 12 in the Brussels-Capital Region and 31 in Wallonia.

The lion’s share of those that tested positive for COVID-19 had recently travelled to Italy. However there are also people that became infected here in Belgium. They are mainly family members and those that came into close contact with patients. It is expected that the number of cases in Belgium will continue to rise.