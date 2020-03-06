59 new COVID-19 infections, including the first that is unconnected to northern Italy
In its daily press conference the Federal Health Department has announced that since Thursday lunchtime a further 59 people have been confirmed as being infected with the COVID-19 virus. This brings the total number of infections in Belgium to 109. Meanwhile bars, restaurants and hotels are seeing a fall back in trade. Both hotel and restaurants report a fall in the number of reservation.
Of the 59 new cases of COVID-19 infection that have been reported over the past 24 hours 65 live in Flanders, 12 in the Brussels-Capital Region and 31 in Wallonia.
The lion’s share of those that tested positive for COVID-19 had recently travelled to Italy. However there are also people that became infected here in Belgium. They are mainly family members and those that came into close contact with patients. It is expected that the number of cases in Belgium will continue to rise.
Hotels and restaurants feeling the pinch
According to figures from the hospitality industry federation Horeca Flanders, 35% of restaurants in our region have received cancellations since COVID-19 infections became an issue in Belgium.
Meanwhile, 62% of hotels say that they are receiving more cancellations. 63% say that they are receiving fewer reservations. Just 22% say that they have not been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
Around three-quarters of hotels and restaurants say that they have been sufficiently of well informed on COVID-19 by the authorities.