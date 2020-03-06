Belgian COVID-19 hotel tourists return home

On Thursday the Belgian and Dutch tourists were given permission to return home. Before their departure they were given a final check-up. All of them were shown to be healthy. Among the 176 tourists that returned were 128 Belgian customers of the tour operator TUI, around 100 of whom had been kept in quarantine since early last week.

TUI’s Sarah Sacin told VRT News that "They were all found to be safe to return home. They won’t have to go into quarantine in Belgium. They have followed our guidelines. Our colleagues also gave them information while they were aboard the plane. Everyone is in good health”.

The holidaymakers are relieved to be home.

"We are happy to be back. It was an emotionally intense experience”, one of them told VRT News.