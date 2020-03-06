COVID-19 keeps MEPs in Brussels

Earlier this week the European Parliament decided to suspend all activities not directly connected to the legislative process for the next three weeks as a precautionary measure against the novel corona virus.

Although MEPs will continue to work in their offices at the European Parliament in Brussels all hearing, seminars, receptions and other events have been cancelled. Initially the monthly plenary session in Strasbourg was to have gone ahead as planned. However, it is now been decided to cancel it.

In a press release issued on Thursday Mr Sassoi wrote “At 6pm today I received a new assessment from the parliament’s medical service in which they write that the health risks would be appreciably higher if the plenary session were to take place in Strasbourg next week. Based on this evaluation I have decided that force majeure is at play here and that the planned move to Strasbourg won’t go ahead”.

Instead next week’s plenary session will take place in the European Parliament’s Brussels Parliament building.