More than 1,550 cannabis plants seized in Zaventem

On Thursday evening the Zaventem Local Police Service received reports of a strong smell of cannabis in the Nijverheidstraat in the centre of Zaventem. They entered a property at around 5:30pm on Thursday evening, where they discovered 1,550 cannabis plants.

Gilles Blondeau of the Halle-Vilvoorde Judicial Authorities told VRT News that “One suspect was taken from the roof of the house”. The suspect, a 34-year-old man from Sint-Jans-Molenbeek (Brussels) was taken away for questioning. The investigation is still ongoing. It is possible that he was aided and abetted by one or two accomplices both of whom fled the scene.