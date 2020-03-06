Several thousand climate truants join Greta Thunberg at Brussels march

At the head of March with Greta Thunberg are the figureheads of the Belgian climate strike action group Youth for Climate Anuna De Wever and Adélaïde Charlier. As well as the Belgian protesters dozens of other young climate change campaigners from across Europe are taking part in the march.

A sizable security team and an army of journalist surrounded Greta Thunberg as the march got under way at around 2pm on Friday.

The march set off from Brussels Central Railway Station and continued via the Kunstberg and the Namur Gate to the European District and on to the Jubelpark.

The march is designed to show opposition to the European Green Deal that the protesters believe doesn’t go anything like far enough. They want the Green Deal to serve as an example, but fear that it insufficiently takes into account issues of social justice. The protester say that they want measure that will produce tangible results rather than just “greenwashing”.

As well as Youth for Climate and Greta Thunberg members of Students for Climate, Workers for Climate, Grandparents for Climate, Greenpeace, Climate Express and Rise for Climate are taking part in the march.