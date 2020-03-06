UK honours West Flemings with MBE

Mr Ureel is being given his honour his the work that he has done over many years for the commemoration of the contribution made by UK and Commonwealth force to the defence of Belgium during World War I.

If everything goes to plan Mr Ureel will be given his medal sometime next month. He told VRT Radio 2 West Flanders that “It is a great honour because it is so exceptional”

“But, sadly we won’t be handed the medal by the British Queen in person”.