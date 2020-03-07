60 new COVID-19 infections in Belgium during the past 24 hours

Meanwhile, the laboratory used to test for COVID-19 virus at Leuven University Hospital is faced with a shortage of reagents, the chemicals needed to carry out tests for the novel corona virus.

The Belgian public health institute Sciensano says that as a result of the shortage only the most urgent samples will be tested for the time being.

The decision on which samples will be tested will based on the clinical information that accompanies the sample. The shortage of reagents is an issue worldwide. At Leuven University Hospital 6 months’ supply have been used up in just 6 days.