Barrister Sven Mary: "I won’t employ any more women"

Mr Mary is one of three so-called “alpha males” interviewed by the paper about how they function in the post-#metoo age. Mr Mary stresses that he has always behaved appropriately to women and he has every sympathy with the #metoo movement.

Sven Mary has been the barrister at some high profile cases and is the solicitor of the Paris attack’s terror suspect Salah Abdeslam. In the interview Mr Mary says that it is a shame that he won’t employ any female solicitors as “a lot of able and intelligent ladies graduate”.

"But I had a problem with an intern that claimed that I gave her a poor assessment because she had failed to respond to my advances and I don’t want to expose myself to the same risks again. Of course her allegations led nowhere as they were based on nothing”.