Belgium sends humanitarian aid to the Greek-Turkish border

The Greek Government has asked for help from its EU partners as it is confronted with a large increase in the number of migrants at its land border with Turkey as well as migrants trying to reach Greek island near to the Turkish coast.

It is estimated by humanitarian organisations that several tens of thousands of migrants are currently in the direct vicinity of the border often surviving in very difficult conditions.

From Friday 64 winter tents suitable for families, 101 camp beds and 4,320 winter blankets will be dispatch to the region. The Belgian Embassy in Athens will officially hand the aid over to the Greek Civil Protection Agency in a few days.