Black Devils beaten at home by Spain

The first half ended with the Black Devils trailing the Spaniards 7-13.

The second half saw the Belgians fight back and our men were in the lead for a time. However, a strong performance by the Spaniards in the closing minutes of the game saw them claim victory.

Alan Williams (13 points), Mathieu Verschelden (5 points) and Gillian Benoy (5 points) scored for Belgium.

Saturday’s game was the Black Devils’ third defeat in four games. Our men lost their opening game against Portugal 23-17, before beating Russia 38-12. Their third game ended with a crushing 78-6 defeat at the hands of Georgia. Belgium’s next game is away to Romania on 14 March.

Romania is currently 6th (and last) in the group five points. Belgium has two points more.