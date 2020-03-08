Cercle’s great escape, Anderlecht still in the running for Play-off I

AA Gent were outclassed by Sporting Charleroi. The Zebras saw off the Buffaloes, winning Saturday evening’s game in Ghent 1-4. Standard de Liège’s game against Sint-Truiden ended in a goalless draw.

A goal from Refaelov free-kick was enough to give Royal Antwerp FC a 0-1 victory against KV Kortrijk.

A Vukcevic own goal on 74 minutes made bottom club Waasland Beveren’s relegation fears even worst and gave Excel Mouscron fans something to cheer about in the last home game of the regular First Division completion.