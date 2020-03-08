Cercle’s great escape, Anderlecht still in the running for Play-off I
All eight of this weekend’s Belgian First Division games were played on Saturday evening. Despite losing the Bruges derby 2-1, Cercle Brugge have done what just a month ago seemed impossible. As the other two teams with relegation worries, KV Oostende and Waasland-Beveren, lost their games, Cercle are now certain of First Division football next season. KV Mechelen’s 1-1 draw at home against KAS Eupen and Anderlecht’s 7-0 victory against Zulte Waregem means that with one game left the battle for the final Play-off place is still a three horse race. The other team in the running, KRC Genk, enjoyed a 2-4 win away at KV Oostende.
AA Gent were outclassed by Sporting Charleroi. The Zebras saw off the Buffaloes, winning Saturday evening’s game in Ghent 1-4. Standard de Liège’s game against Sint-Truiden ended in a goalless draw.
A goal from Refaelov free-kick was enough to give Royal Antwerp FC a 0-1 victory against KV Kortrijk.
A Vukcevic own goal on 74 minutes made bottom club Waasland Beveren’s relegation fears even worst and gave Excel Mouscron fans something to cheer about in the last home game of the regular First Division completion.
Saturday evening’s results
KV Mechelen 1-1 KAS Eupen
RSC Anderlecht 7-0 Zulte Waregem
KV Kortrijk 0-1 Royal Antwerp FC
KAA Gent 1-4 Sporting Charleroi
Excel Mouscron 1-0 Waasland-Beveren
Standard de Liège 0-0 Sint-Truiden
KV Oostende 2-4 KRC Genk
Club Brugge 2-1 Cercle Brugge
The league table with just one match to go before the play-offs
Club Brugge – 70 points
KAA Gent – 55 points
Sporting Charleroi – 54 points
Royal Antwerp FC – 53 points
Standard de Liège – 49 points
KV Mechelen – 44 points
KRC Genk – 44 points
RSC Anderlecht – 43 points
Zulte Waregem – 36 points
Excel Mouscron 36 points
KV Kortrijk – 33 points
Sint-Truiden – 33 points
KAS Eupen 30 points
Cercle Brugge – 23 points
KV Oostende – 22 points
Waasland-Beveren – 20 points