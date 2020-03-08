Sport

Cercle’s great escape, Anderlecht still in the running for Play-off I

All eight of this weekend’s Belgian First Division games were played on Saturday evening. Despite losing the Bruges derby 2-1, Cercle Brugge have done what just a month ago seemed impossible. As the other two teams with relegation worries, KV Oostende and Waasland-Beveren, lost their games, Cercle are now certain of First Division football next season. KV Mechelen’s 1-1 draw at home against KAS Eupen and Anderlecht’s 7-0 victory against Zulte Waregem means that with one game left the battle for the final Play-off place is still a three horse race. The other team in the running, KRC Genk, enjoyed a 2-4 win away at KV Oostende. 

AA Gent were outclassed by Sporting Charleroi. The Zebras saw off the Buffaloes, winning Saturday evening’s game in Ghent 1-4. Standard de Liège’s game against Sint-Truiden ended in a goalless draw.

A goal from Refaelov free-kick was enough to give Royal Antwerp FC a 0-1 victory against KV Kortrijk.

A Vukcevic own goal on 74 minutes made bottom club Waasland Beveren’s relegation fears even worst and gave Excel Mouscron fans something to cheer about in the last home game of the regular First Division completion.  

Saturday evening’s results

KV Mechelen 1-1 KAS Eupen

RSC Anderlecht 7-0 Zulte Waregem

KV Kortrijk 0-1 Royal Antwerp FC

KAA Gent 1-4 Sporting Charleroi

Excel Mouscron 1-0 Waasland-Beveren

Standard de Liège 0-0 Sint-Truiden

KV Oostende 2-4 KRC Genk

Club Brugge 2-1 Cercle Brugge

The league table with just one match to go before the play-offs

Club Brugge – 70 points

KAA Gent – 55 points

Sporting Charleroi – 54 points

Royal Antwerp FC – 53 points

Standard de Liège – 49 points

KV Mechelen – 44 points

KRC Genk – 44 points

RSC Anderlecht – 43 points

Zulte Waregem – 36 points

Excel Mouscron 36 points

KV Kortrijk – 33 points

Sint-Truiden – 33 points

KAS Eupen 30 points

Cercle Brugge – 23 points

KV Oostende – 22 points

Waasland-Beveren – 20 points

Top stories