Foreign Ministry revises advice for those planning to travel to Italy

The announcement that the Belgian Foreign Ministry is to revise its travel advice came from the Foreign Ministry spokesman Arnaud Gaspard.

The Italian authorities have put the 16 northern provinces in quarantine until at least 3 April in an effort to try and stem the spread on the COVID-19 virus. Although travel to the area remains possible it will be severely restricted. Meanwhile, museums, theatres, cinemas and other public venues have been temporarily closed.

Thus far the Belgian Foreign Ministry has always follow the advice given by the Italian Authorities.