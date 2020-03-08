No final place for Belgian Davis Cup Team

Without Goffin (ATP-10) the Belgian looked on paper at least not to stand a chance against Hungary. However, Johan Van Herck’s men put in strong performances, making for an excited weekend of tennis.

It was all square at 1-1 after the first day with Ruben Bemelmans unexpectedly beating Balazs in three sets. Kimmer Coppejans too gave it his all, but it wasn’t quite enough during the first singles game.

The doubles team of Gillé and Vliegen put the Belgians 2-1 up on the second day. They needed three sets to send the Hungarians packing.

The Hungarians drew level after Kimmer Coppejans was soundly beaten by Balazs in two sets 6-3, 6-0.

Ruben Bemelmans started strongly in his second singles match against Fucsovics. Bemelmans started strongly. However, Fucsovics was a tough customer and the Hungarian came through in the third set ended Belgium’s dream of a place in the finals.

